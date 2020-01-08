Patrick Stewart: America Under Trump Is F**ked, UK Is ‘Completely F**ked’

Actor Patrick Stewart, who has said he’s “embarrassed” to be British because of Brexit, believes that the United States under President Donald Trump is “fucked” and the United Kingdom under pro-Brexit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “completely Fucked.”

“I’m not sure which one of us is in the most trouble,” Patrick Stewart says in a Variety interview, speaking of Britain and the United States. “I think it’s actually the U.K. I think we’re fucked, completely fucked.”

The Star Trek actor, promoting his new series Star Trek: Picard, suggested as evidence that the United Kingdom is “completely fucked” studies, Variety says that predict “decades-long economic damage inflicted by the country’s looming withdrawal from the European Union.”

“There is a time limit to your fucked state, which is four years away,” Stewart says about the United States and the looming presidential election, before saying hopefully that “the United States that has given us the Trump administration” can change. “He will likely get reelected,” the actor later added of Trump. – READ MORE