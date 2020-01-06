Patricia Arquette Uses Golden Globes Speech to Bash Donald Trump and Discuss Iran Conflict (VIDEO)

When actress Patricia Arquette won a Golden Globe tonight for her role in the television series “The Act,” she had a nice opportunity to praise her colleagues and gracefully thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for giving her an award.

Instead, she decided to use the bulk of her moments onstage to bash President Donald Trump and lecture Americans about how important it is to vote him out office in 2020, showing the world what an out of touch Hollywood liberal she really is!

Patricia Arquette burns Trump and his war-hawking, sends hearts and concerns out to Australia and pleads for everyone to vote in 2020.#goldenglobes #goldenglobes2020 pic.twitter.com/NjireGQ2nm — Leslie Salzillo (@lovecomesaround) January 6, 2020

“We’re not going to look back on this night in the history books,” she lectured. “We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America — a president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs, including cultural sites.”

It seems that Arquette thinks she is so clever that she knows exactly how history will look upon the current political situation. Now that's an unprecedented level of narcissism, even for a Hollywood star.