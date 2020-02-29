Patricia Arquette calls for ‘economic shutdown’ to disrupt GDP for a day

Actress Patricia Arquette called on her Instagram followers over last weekend to spread the word about an “economic shutdown” effort scheduled for March 2.

“March 2 there is an economic shut down action,” Arquette captioned the post. “Don’t purchase anything on this day.”

Arquette added the hashtag #RESIST, an apparent shoutout to the anti-Trump resistance movement.

Arquette posted images of tweets, which described the shutdown as a way to create a “1-day ripple in the US GDP.” That same Twitter user said in another post: “Our goal is $238.2. billion the equivalent to one day of the US GDP.” – READ MORE

