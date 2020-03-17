‘Pathetic’: Ex-Aides Slam De Blasio’s Gym Trip Amid Outbreak

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio worked out at his favorite gym on Monday, just as New York state ordered all gyms to shut down due to coronavirus fears.

De Blasio, a former Democratic presidential candidate, was spotted entering the public YMCA gym in Brooklyn on Monday morning. While de Blasio completed his workout, New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced the closure of all gyms, restaurants, and bars in the state beginning at 8 p.m. Monday.

Former top advisers skewered de Blasio for setting a poor example for fellow New Yorkers amid an outbreak that has so far infected 463 people in the city. Rebecca Katz, a former special adviser to the mayor, called him “inexcusable and reckless.” Another former adviser, Jonathan Rosen, piled on, saying the Democrat was “pathetic” and “self-involved.”

She right. It’s pathetic. Self-involved. Inexcusable. — Jonathan Rosen (@JonathanRosenBR) March 16, 2020

De Blasio has declared a state of emergency in his city, arguing that the United States must adopt a “war-footing” to deal with the pandemic. As part of his response, he closed down the city’s public schools and restricted restaurants to take-out only. He also urged city residents to stay indoors. – READ MORE

