Pat Toomey: After mass shooting, focus should be on FBI, mental health

The nation’s leaders, following this month’s mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., should be focused on how law enforcement can do a better job handling problems, and on grappling with the difficult issue of mental health among would-be gun owners, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said.

Toomey said he expects heavy debate on those issues when Congress comes back to Washington this week, and as lawmakers attempt to figure out how to make schools and other parts of the U.S. more secure.

Toomey said that debate will raise all kinds of questions, such as, “Why did the FBI not take the appropriate measures when they got very clear, specific information indicating that this kid was a serious danger?” he said, adding there also needs to be a conversation about how to address the issue of mental health.

“How can we better understand a troubled, apparently socially awkward young adult male? There’s lots of them. Very few of them actually ever end up killing people, but some do. How do we figure that out? Who’s who? We’re not good at that,” he said. – READ MORE

