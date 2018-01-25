Pat Toomey calls for nuclear option if Democrats block appropriations bill

Sen. Pat Toomey called for Republicans to use the nuclear option if Democrats try to block the next spending bill.

“My idea is simple. We go down to the floor. And we move to take up the first appropriation bill. And if that is blocked, if the consideration of the bill is blocked, then we should change the rules so that a simple majority is all it takes to move onto an appropriation bill,” Mr. Toomey, Pennsylvania Republican, said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

Mr. Toomey said once the Senate negotiates spending levels for the next two fiscal years there is “no excuse” to block an appropriations bill from being taken up.- READ MORE

The White House will announce its own bill which codifies DACA into law and fulfills its stated immigration priorities next Monday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced at Wednesday’s White House briefing.

“This framework will fulfill the four agreed-upon pillars: securing the border and closing legal loopholes; ending extended-family chain migration; cancelling the visa lottery, and providing a permanent solution on DACA,” Sander’s statement said.

The press secretary gave scant information to reporters on what the permanent fix for the Obama-era protections for illegal immigrants will entail. Options include merely shielding these illegal immigrants from deportation and allowing them have work permits, grant them temporary protected status, or offer them a pathway to citizenship. – READ MORE