Pat Sajak Rips Liberals Who Threw a Fit at the SOTU Speech
During the State of the Union speech, congressional liberals showed us what they stood for: Nothing.
It was pretty noticeable for everyone, including “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak. In a Twitter post, he roasted the Democrats over their decision to keep their seats during most of the president’s speech.
What a great prank! Somebody put glue on half of the seats at State of the Union Address!
— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 31, 2018
“What a great prank!” Sajak tweeted Tuesday. “Somebody put glue on half of the seats at State of the Union Address!” – READ MORE
Famed “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak took to Twitter Saturday to remind Liberal lawmakers who are complaining about the recently passed GOP tax plan on the fundamentals of taxation.
“Reminder to all: tax rates are merely legal minimums,” Sajak wrote Saturday. “You are free to send as much as you’d like.”
Reminder to all: tax rates are merely legal minimums. You are free to send as much as you’d like.
— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) December 2, 2017
Many on Twitter applauded Sajak and agreed with his sentiments, with one Twitter user calling Sajak’s statement the “Tweet of the day.”