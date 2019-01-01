 

Pat Sajak Ends Entertaining Year Online By Renaming CNN, Trolling Outrage Culture

Iconic game show host and conservative social media hero Pat Sajak ended yet another entertaining, pitch-perfect year online with a tweet he’s particularly proud of concerning President Trump’s least favorite media network and an all-encompassing troll of outrage culture.

In a tweet that’s generated some praise not only from himself but in conservative media, including over at Twitchy, Sajak offered up a new name for CNN. “Easy fix for CNN: change name to Current Narrative Network,” he wrote Sunday. “My work here is done.”

A day after offering that free advice to the perpetually hysterical left-wing network, Sajak closed out the year by trolling hysteria in all its miserable forms.

“Hurry! Last day to plan for the New Year’s grievances, apocalyptic warnings, outraged reactions, triggers, fury and general anger,” he wrote. “Happy 2019!”- READ MORE

