Pat Sajak Ends Entertaining Year Online By Renaming CNN, Trolling Outrage Culture

Iconic game show host and conservative social media hero Pat Sajak ended yet another entertaining, pitch-perfect year online with a tweet he’s particularly proud of concerning President Trump’s least favorite media network and an all-encompassing troll of outrage culture.

In a tweet that’s generated some praise not only from himself but in conservative media, including over at Twitchy, Sajak offered up a new name for CNN. “Easy fix for CNN: change name to Current Narrative Network,” he wrote Sunday. “My work here is done.”

Easy fix for CNN: change name to Current Narrative Network. My work here is done. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) December 30, 2018

Hurry! Last day to plan for the New Year’s grievances, apocalyptic warnings, outraged reactions, triggers, fury and general anger. Happy 2019! — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) December 31, 2018