Pat Sajak Confronts Media Elites Who Tell Out of Work Americans to Stay Home

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak took a swipe at media elites who have the luxury of working from home but who are discouraging less fortunate, out-of-work Americans from leaving their homes. The long-time game show host said that “it’s okay to question” the dominant media narrative pressuring people to stay indoors.

Sajak tweeted his message over the weekend, addressing those Americans who find they “can’t work, pay bills or pay their rent or mortgage” during the coronavirus crisis.

When a disc jockey or a talk show host or a journalist who is being paid to work from his or her home tells people who can’t work, pay bills or pay their rent or mortgage to “Stay home and be careful because we’re all in this together,” it’s okay to question the premise. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) May 16, 2020

“When a disc jockey or a talk show host or a journalist who is being paid to work from his or her home tells people who can’t work, pay bills or pay their rent or mortgage to ‘Stay home and be careful because we’re all in this together,’ it’s okay to question the premise,” he wrote. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --