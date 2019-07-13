Pastor who volunteers at Florida migrant shelter blasted by Dems says care at facility is ‘phenomenal’

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren described detained kids at a Homestead, Fla. migrant shelter as treated “like little prisoners.” But a pastor who has been volunteering at the shelter since former President Barack Obama was in office tried to set the record straight, telling Fox News care has only “improved” under President Trump.

Russell Black, pastor and president of Latin Impact Ministries, has volunteered since 2015 at the Homestead shelter visited and vilified by Democratic presidential candidates — including Sens. Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, New Age author Marianne Williamson and former governor of Colorado John Hickenlooper — and Senate Democrats.

“It’s actually been overwhelmingly surprising how good the care is at the shelter,” Black told “Fox & Friends” Friday morning. He pointed out that, unlike the candidates, has actually been inside the facility and interacts with the children, not shouting at them from a distance.

“We were surprised at the care, the expense, the concern of the staff and the management of the shelter in making sure the brief stay that the immigrants had in the shelter would be as painless and pleasant as possible,” he said. “As I see the print media, the politicians make comments and allegations against the shelter, it blows me away that they don’t have the correct picture at all.”

"But the care that they receive there is phenomenal, and I would hope that if any of my children ever had to experience what these children have had to experience, that they would have that same level of care as well," Black added.