Pastor slams CNN, Don Lemon for claiming Jesus wasn’t perfect: ‘Uncontested champions of Fake News’

CNN anchor Don Lemon made the claim that Jesus Christ was “not perfect,” which Pastor Robert Jeffress said “makes him and his network the uncontested champions of Fake News.”

“Jesus Christ, if that’s who you believe in, Jesus Christ, admittedly was not perfect when he was here on this earth,” Lemon told his colleague Chris Cuomo during “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon” on Monday. “So why are we deifying the founders of this country, many of whom owned slaves?”

The clip was widely shared on social media.

.@donlemon’s claim last night on @CNN that “Jesus Christ was not perfect” makes him and his network the uncontested champions of Fake News. https://t.co/QC0TC6WInL — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) July 9, 2020

“Don Lemon’s comments are, first of all, heretical,” Jeffress, the pastor of 14,000-member First Baptist Church of Dallas, Texas, told Fox News, “and it contradicts the most basic tenet of the Christian faith and demonstrates how tone-deaf the left is to faith issues.

“Our founding fathers, like all of us, were imperfect human beings,” Jeffress added, “but Jesus Christ was different than any other man that lived, and as the founder of our faith, he had to be perfect.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --