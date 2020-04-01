Pastor Of Large Church Arrested For Leading Packed Services Despite Social Distancing Orders

A pastor at a large church in Florida was arrested on Monday after leading packed services on Sunday that allegedly defied social distancing measures that were put into effect to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which originated in China.

Pastor Howard-Browne, 58, was arrested in Hernando County and charged on misdemeanor charges of unlawful assembly and violation of a public health emergency order. He was released roughly an hour later after posting bond.

“The River at Tampa Bay Church held two services Sunday … and even offered bus transportation for those services,” Fox 13 Tampa Bay reported. “The church’s livestream showed a packed crowd cheering and applauding.”

Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a press conference that the church had access to technology that allowed them to broadcast their church services live to their church members. Chronister said that officers had talked to Howard-Browne twice on Friday and warned him that by holding in-person church services that he was creating a “dangerous environment.”

State Attorney Andrew Warren said during the press conference, “I think it’s unfortunate that the pastor here is hiding behind the First Amendment. One, it’s absolutely clear that emergency orders like this are constitutional and valid. Second of all, leaders from our faith-based community across this country have embraced the importance of social distancing.” – READ MORE

