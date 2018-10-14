    True Pundit

    PASTOR BRUNSON MEETS PRESIDENT TRUMP IN OVAL OFFICE, THANKS ADMINISTRATION FOR ITS ROLE IN HIS RELEASE

    American pastor Andrew Brunson met with President Trump in the Oval Office on Saturday, just one day after he was released from a two-year imprisonment in Turkey.

    As the two sat together, Trump congratulated the North Carolina pastor and thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his role in Brunson’s release.

    “So I just want to congratulate you because you have galvanized this country,” Trump told Brunson. “You take a look at this, there’s so much interest and it’s your faith, it’s your strength, what you have gone through, I know what you have gone through and I also know that a period of time ago we were able to get you from prison to the house.” – READ MORE

