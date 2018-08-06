Pastor at Trump rally prays to shield Trump from ‘jungle journalism’

The pastor delivering the invocation at President Trump’s rally in Ohio on Saturday called for God to shield Trump from “jungle journalism.”

CNN reported that Gary Click, a pastor and member of the Ohio GOP’s State Central Committee, delivered the prayer ahead of Trump’s remarks, asking for God to “protect our President and his family with a shield of faith, Lord.”

“That shield of faith against the fiery darts of the wicked one, Lord, against that jungle journalism that extorts the truth and distorts honesty and integrity every single day, gets in his face with lies and mistruths and innuendos,” Click continued. – READ MORE

You can be forgiven for thinking the biggest story this week is President Trump’s ongoing war with the national press. After all, the press covered it that way themselves, didn’t they?

CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, ABC, CBS, NBC, etc. dedicated outsized coverage this week to reporting that journalists feel unsafe and threatened at Trump rallies. A good deal of coverage has also gone to reporting that members of the press feel marginalized and disrespected at the daily White House press briefing.

But as national media worried this week that Trump’s rhetoric might lead to something worse, a much bigger story went mostly unnoticed.

Police arrested two men in connection to death threats made against three Republicans members of Congress.

Law enforcement officers arrested Carlos Bayon of Grand Island, N.Y., Wednesday after they connected him to threatening voicemails made to Republican Reps. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington.

Meanwhile, the lion’s share of news coverage since July 27 has gone to discussing the White House’s ongoing fights with media, according to data compiled by TVEyes:

– READ MORE

