Passenger plane skids off airport runway, dangles off cliff edge

A passenger jet skidded off the runway at a Turkish airport Saturday and plunged down the side of the cliff just a few feet away from the Black Sea, sparking mass panic among travelers and crewmembers.

The Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft carrying 168 passengers and crewmembers had a “runway excursion incident” while landing at the Trabzon Airport, the airline said in a statement on Sunday. Photos showed the aircraft on a muddy slope with its nose dangerously close to the Black Sea coast.

“All 162 passengers, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew have been disembarked safely from the aircraft. There has been no loss of life or injury to anyone on-board,” the airline said.

Passengers on the jet told state-run news agency Anadolu there was "panic" and "screaming" when the aircraft careened off the runway.