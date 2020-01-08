Passenger Plane Crashes In Iran. Now Iran Won’t Turn Over Black Box To Boeing.

Ukrainian Boeing 737 spiraled toward earth while in a fireball over Tehran during the late night hours on Tuesday before slamming into the ground and killing all of the approximately 180 people on board. Iran is now refusing to hand over the black box to Boeing for analysis, according to Reuters.

“Iran will not give the black box of the crashed Ukrainian airliner to plane maker Boeing, the head of Tehran’s civil aviation organization was quoted as saying on Wednesday,” Reuters reported. “Ali Abedzadeh also said it was not clear which country Iran would send the box to so that its data could be analyzed, semi-official Mehr news agency reported.”

BBC reporter Ali Hashem tweeted out a video of the incident which quickly went viral:

#Breaking First footage of the Ukrainian airplane while on fire falling near #Tehran pic.twitter.com/kGxnBb7f1q — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) January 8, 2020

“The Boeing Co. 737-800 single-aisle jet crashed after departing the Iranian capital’s Imam Khomeini International Airport en route to Kyiv, with photos of the crash site showing thousands of pieces of scattered and charred debris,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “Iran’s official state news agency said the plane crashed because of an engine fire caused by a technical fault. It didn’t explain how that conclusion was reached.” – READ MORE