Party of science: Rep. Ilhan Omar denies men have weightlifting advantage over women, demands probe into ‘discriminatory’ competition

Left-wing U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar — who’s been making a name for herself by peddling unsubstantiated claims about Republicans, stating falsehoods about the Covington Catholic High School students, and even wanting leniency for men accused of trying to join ISIS — is at it again.

Omar — a Minnesota Democrat — asked Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to investigate USA Powerlifting for barring a male, who’s transitioning to female, from a women’s competition.

“I urge you to reconsider this discriminatory, unscientific policy and follow the example of the International Olympic Committee,” Omar wrote to USA Powerlifting last month, noting she’s asking Ellison to conduct an investigation. “The myth that trans women have a ‘direct competitive advantage’ is not supported by medical science, and it continues to stoke fear and violence against one of the most at-risk communities in the world.”

The competitor in question, JayCee Cooper, posted an image of Omar’s letter to Instagram and thanked the newly minted congresswoman.

“No one deserves to be excluded because of who they are,” Cooper wrote, adding that USA Powerlifting’s “policy, and how I’m being treated. IS NOT OKAY. The time for trans inclusion is NOW.”- READ MORE