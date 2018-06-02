PARTY ANIMAL: Dancing FBI agent Shoots Man after dropping Gun on Denver night club dance floor

An FBI agent allegedly dropped his gun at a bar and another patron was shot in the leg early Saturday. Investigators said the shooting victim survived the incident.

Denver police said they were called to a report of a shooting at 2201 Lawrence Street at 12:45 a.m. Mile High Spirits is at that location.

“It appears an off-duty Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agent was dancing at a night club when his firearm became dislodged from its waistband holster and fell onto the floor. When the agent retrieved his handgun an unintended discharge occurred, another patron was struck by a bullet in the lower leg,” a statement from Denver police said.

This story is developing.

