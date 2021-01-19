Parler reappears online with message from CEO: ‘We will not let civil discourse perish!’

Parler — the social media platform popular with conservatives as a “free speech” alternative to Twitter — reappeared online Sunday after Amazon Web Services booted it offline a week ago, the Hill reported.

There’s only a single screen with text and nowhere to navigate, but it’s more than the completely blank page users saw for the last several days.

“Hello world, is this thing on?” Parler CEO John Matze asks in a screenshot of what appears to be Parler post.

Then under the heading “Technical Difficulties,” a message reads as follows:

Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both. We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!

Following U.S. Capitol rioting Jan. 6, social media sites began banning conservatives and conservative groups, including President Donald Trump. Parler was no exception — and Amazon last weekend told Parler it would suspend it from Amazon Web Services’ hosting servers. – READ MORE

