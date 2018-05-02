True Pundit

Parkland victim Meadow Pollack’s father sues Deputy Scot Peterson

Posted on
Andrew Pollack, the father of Parkland school shooting victim Meadow, filed a lawsuit Monday against former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, the school resource officer who didn’t enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School while the massacre unfolded inside.

“I filed a wrongful death suit against Deputy Peterson today,” Pollack tweeted. “I want to expose that coward so bad. Where ever he goes I want people to recognize him and say that’s one of the cowards of Broward. The SRO that let those children and teachers die on the 3rd floor!”

Peterson, of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, was the school resource officer on duty at Stoneman Douglas when confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Stoneman Douglas — killing 17 people, including Pollack’s 18-year-old daughter. – READ MORE

