Parkland victim Meadow Pollack’s father sues Deputy Scot Peterson

Andrew Pollack, the father of Parkland school shooting victim Meadow, filed a lawsuit Monday against former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, the school resource officer who didn’t enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School while the massacre unfolded inside.

“I filed a wrongful death suit against Deputy Peterson today,” Pollack tweeted. “I want to expose that coward so bad. Where ever he goes I want people to recognize him and say that’s one of the cowards of Broward. The SRO that let those children and teachers die on the 3rd floor!”

I filed a wrongful death suit against Deputy Peterson today. I want to expose that coward so bad. Where ever he goes I want people to recognize him and say that's one of the cowards of Broward. The SRO that let those children and teachers die on the 3rd floor! — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) April 30, 2018

Peterson, of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, was the school resource officer on duty at Stoneman Douglas when confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Stoneman Douglas — killing 17 people, including Pollack’s 18-year-old daughter. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1