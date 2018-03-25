Parkland Survivor Slams Gun Control Protesters: ‘They Truly Don’t Know What They’re Marching For’ (VIDEO)

On Saturday, Kyle Kashuv, who survived the tragic Parkland shooting and has become one of the few avid supporters of the Second Amendment after the event, appeared on Fox News and explained his experience at the March for Our Lives.

Kashuv first slammed his classmate, David Hogg, for hanging up on the White House, saying it was “immature, and it paints a bad light on my entire generation.” – READ MORE

