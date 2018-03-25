True Pundit

Politics TV

Parkland Survivor Slams Gun Control Protesters: ‘They Truly Don’t Know What They’re Marching For’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

On Saturday, Kyle Kashuv, who survived the tragic Parkland shooting and has become one of the few avid supporters of the Second Amendment after the event, appeared on Fox News and explained his experience at the March for Our Lives.

Kashuv first slammed his classmate, David Hogg, for hanging up on the White House, saying it was “immature, and it paints a bad light on my entire generation.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Parkland Survivor Slams Gun Control Protesters: 'They Truly Don't Know What They're Marching For'
Parkland Survivor Slams Gun Control Protesters: 'They Truly Don't Know What They're Marching For'

"The marchers don't understand all the facts they're talking about."
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: