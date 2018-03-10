Parkland Survivor Says 3 Telling Words After Meeting Trump And Melania

Parkland school shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv spent Thursday making a whirlwind trip to Washington, D.C., that included a chance to sit down with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, as well as meetings with several lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

Following his meeting with the president and first lady, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School junior tweeted, “They’re true patriots,” and thanked White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Among other reasons for his visit was to promote his ReachOut app, which is a way students who are struggling emotionally can connect and communicate with others in school, The Washington Postreported.

Melania Trump tweeted after the visit, “Wonderful to meet @KyleKashuv today. His message of unity is one we should all share. Thank you for visiting us at the @WhiteHouse & hope you enjoyed your surprise meeting with @potus! Wishing you much success w @TheReachOutApp.” – READ MORE

