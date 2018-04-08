True Pundit

Politics

Parkland Survivor Gets Attacked for Meeting Justice Clarence Thomas: ‘F**k All You Gun-Humping Imbeciles’

Posted on by
Share:

On Thursday, pro-gun activist Kyle Kashuv tweeted that he was able to meet Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. “An honor discussing #2A and the Constitution with Justice Clarence Thomas,” he wrote.

Kashuv was attacked for the picture by a verified account belonging to Bart Hubbuch, a former sports writer.

Parkland Survivor Gets Attacked for Meeting Justice Clarence Thomas: 'F**k All You Gun-Humping Imbeciles'
Parkland Survivor Gets Attacked for Meeting Justice Clarence Thomas: 'F**k All You Gun-Humping Imbeciles'

The same man has also tweeted about hanging gun owners.

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: