Parkland Survivor Gets Attacked for Meeting Justice Clarence Thomas: ‘F**k All You Gun-Humping Imbeciles’

On Thursday, pro-gun activist Kyle Kashuv tweeted that he was able to meet Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. “An honor discussing #2A and the Constitution with Justice Clarence Thomas,” he wrote.

An honor discussing #2A and the Constitution with Justice Clarence Thomas. He told me about some of the cases he dissented on and how #2A won't be touched. pic.twitter.com/8Eyx7YE0zT — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 5, 2018

Kashuv was attacked for the picture by a verified account belonging to Bart Hubbuch, a former sports writer.