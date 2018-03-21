Parkland Survivor David Hogg Has a New Attack on the NRA: They’re Turning America Into a ‘Dictatorship’ (VIDEO)

On Monday, Twitter hosted a live stream featuring several Parkland shooting survivors, who have become some of the most outspoken gun control advocates in the country.

David Hogg — who has appeared on television dozens of times attacking the National Rifle Association and politicians backed by the organization, claiming they have blood on their hands — was a part of the conversation.

“We aren’t pushing a liberal or conservative agenda here — we are pushing an agenda to save lives and the future of America,” he said.

He called on Americans to get out and vote because “the seeds of corruption are constantly sprouting, but it’s our jobs as American citizens to ensure that we place a check on that by voting and making our voices heard.” – READ MORE

