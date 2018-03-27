Politics
Parkland student Kasky bows out of debate with Kashuv for ‘personal reasons’
A Parkland high school student who agreed to a live debate over his conflicting views over gun reform with fellow Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Kyle Kashuv has pulled out of the deal.
Cameron Kasky, an organizer of the pro-gun control March for Our Lives movement, tweeted Monday night that he won’t debate Kashuv, a pro-Second Amendment voice, following a tweet Kashuv seemingly disapproved of.
Kyle, I’ve enjoyed my discussion about gun laws with you so far, but after seeing this, I think I’m out. For personal reasons.
I disagree on certain policies with some family members of some victims, but I never go after them, especially not like this.
This is low. pic.twitter.com/x2FBBdNp51
— Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 27, 2018
"Kyle, I've enjoyed my discussion about gun laws with you so far, but after seeing this, I think I'm out. For personal reasons," Kasky said, adding that while he "disagree[s] on certain policies with some family members of some victims," he would "never go after them, especially not like this. This is low."
