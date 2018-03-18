True Pundit

Politics TV

Parkland Student David Hogg in New Ad: ‘What If Our Politicians Weren’t the Bitch of the NRA?’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Ahead of next week’s March for Our Lives, Parkland student David Hogg features in an ad once again calling out the National Rifle Association.

And he starts out with the question: “What if our politicians weren’t the bitch of the NRA?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Parkland Student David Hogg in New Ad: ‘What If Our Politicians Weren’t the Bitch of the NRA?’
Parkland Student David Hogg in New Ad: ‘What If Our Politicians Weren’t the Bitch of the NRA?’

Ahead of next week's March for Our Lives, Parkland student David Hogg features in an ad once again calling out the National Rifle Association.
www.mediaite.com www.mediaite.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: