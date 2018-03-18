Parkland Student David Hogg in New Ad: ‘What If Our Politicians Weren’t the Bitch of the NRA?’ (VIDEO)

#WhatIf we could go to school without fearing for our lives? Join us on March 24th and visit https://t.co/SrCltJsrBH #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/iXmCNFOrVj — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 16, 2018

Ahead of next week’s March for Our Lives, Parkland student David Hogg features in an ad once again calling out the National Rifle Association.

And he starts out with the question: “What if our politicians weren’t the bitch of the NRA?” – READ MORE

