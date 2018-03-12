True Pundit

Parkland Student Creates Armbands to Push Gun Control, Sparking Controversial Nazi Comparisons

In the aftermath of the Parkland high school massacre, several students have become gun control activists with the goal of increasing restrictions on gun rights.

Two of the most vocal and visible student activists are brother and sister David and Lauren Hogg.

Lauren Hogg became the center of the gun control debate after she created custom armbands for gun control advocates to wear in protest of gun violence. She called them “Armbands for Change.”

However, shortly after she publicized the armbands on Twitter, critics started comparing them to the armbands worn in Nazi Germany – READ MORE

Parkland Student Creates Armbands to Push Gun Control, Sparking Controversial Nazi Comparisons

"I am so sorry if I offended anyone..."
