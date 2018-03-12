Parkland Student Creates Armbands to Push Gun Control, Sparking Controversial Nazi Comparisons

In the aftermath of the Parkland high school massacre, several students have become gun control activists with the goal of increasing restrictions on gun rights.

Two of the most vocal and visible student activists are brother and sister David and Lauren Hogg.

Lauren Hogg became the center of the gun control debate after she created custom armbands for gun control advocates to wear in protest of gun violence. She called them “Armbands for Change.”

You might have a little trouble getting Jewish Americans to embrace this look. Do you have some shiny jackboots and brown shirts to go with it? Guessing maybe you skipped history class while you were shilling for the @DNC… pic.twitter.com/WfA4jL9y65 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 10, 2018

Where has the world seen this before? 1. Wears armband to identify as a member of the party in good standing

2. Advocates for radical gun control

3. Demonizes millions of people as enemies of the state

4. Spreads lies & propaganda

5. Is a youth being used by a political party https://t.co/qxgYR2kb1M — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 11, 2018

However, shortly after she publicized the armbands on Twitter, critics started comparing them to the armbands worn in Nazi Germany – READ MORE

