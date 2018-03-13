True Pundit

Politics

Parkland Shooting Survivor Pushes Script for Gun Control: ‘Call Them During Your Walkouts’

Posted on by
Share:

Following the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 innocent people dead, several high school students have emerged as some of the nation’s top gun control advocates and have gained hundreds of thousands of followers. They have been largely responsible for the topic of gun control remaining in the news.

David Hogg, one of the most outspoken survivors, begged his followers on Saturday to get “in direct contact with your representatives.” He tweeted, “Spread the message, call them during your walkouts or everyday for that matter!” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Parkland Shooting Survivor Pushes Script for Gun Control: 'Call Them During Your Walkouts'
Parkland Shooting Survivor Pushes Script for Gun Control: 'Call Them During Your Walkouts'

"If you can't speak as well as you would like, here's a script to help."
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: