Parkland Shooting Survivor Pushes Script for Gun Control: ‘Call Them During Your Walkouts’

Following the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 innocent people dead, several high school students have emerged as some of the nation’s top gun control advocates and have gained hundreds of thousands of followers. They have been largely responsible for the topic of gun control remaining in the news.

Please RT: Get in direct contact with your representatives with the number 1844872023. Spread the message, call them during your walkouts or everyday for that matter! If you can't speak as well as you would like, here's a script to help. MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD pic.twitter.com/oLNcI9pdm6 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 11, 2018

David Hogg, one of the most outspoken survivors, begged his followers on Saturday to get “in direct contact with your representatives.” He tweeted, “Spread the message, call them during your walkouts or everyday for that matter!” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1