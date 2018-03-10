Parkland shooting survivor, injured shielding classmates, back in intensive care after ’emergency operation’

A student who was shot five times shielding classmates during last month’s Florida high school massacre is back in intensive care Friday after an “emergency operation,” his father said.

Anthony Borges, 15, used his body as a barrier to protect the lives of 20 other students during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The attack left 17 people dead.

Borges ran alongside a group of students toward an open classroom while gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire inside the school. Borges was the last to enter the room and paused to lock the door. At that moment, he was shot five times in the legs and back. Despite the injuries, Borges was able to use his body to shield his classmates as he finished securing the door.

Since the shooting, Borges has been recovering in the hospital. His father Royer Borges provided a recent update on Facebook indicating his son needed emergency surgery — and may need to go under the knife several times more — to treat an infection. – READ MORE

