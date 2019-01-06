Parkland Shooting Commission Report Causes A Stir: Recommends Arming Teachers, Calls For Investigation Of Sheriff’s Deputies

The state commission tasked with investigating the tragic Parkland school shooting, which left 17 people dead, unanimously approved its comprehensive 458-page report Wednesday, and it’s causing a stir. Among its most notable recommendations is that trained teachers should be allowed to carry weapons on campus and internal investigations should be opened into multiple deputies under Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

The report, produced by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, puts the onus on school districts, law enforcement agencies, and state leaders to implement effective reforms in schools to better protect students from future tragedies. After being formally approved by the commission Wednesday, the report passes to state leaders, including newly elected Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Sun Sentinel, which has been tracking the investigation closely, provides a summary of the key findings and recommendations of the report, which “addresses the cascade of errors revealed in the wake of the shooting, including fumbled tips, lax school security policies and unaggressive Broward sheriff’s deputies who hung back as shots were fired.”

Among the dozens of recommendations in the report is the proposal that some teachers be allowed to carry guns on campus after going through extensive training. The commission is also calling for the increase in spending on school security measures and recommends changes to laws in order to provide school districts the ability to increase taxes to pay for some of those measures. – READ MORE