Parkland kid: America deserves better than ‘privileged white boy who’s spent his whole life over-drinking’

Parkland, Fla., shooting survivor Emma González took to Twitter Friday to urge Americans to call their senators to oppose Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

She used her platform of 1.6 million followers to argue that America “deserves more than a privileged white boy who’s spent his whole life over-drinking,” slamming the performance of President Trump‘s second high court pick in a hearing the day before.

call your senators and tell them to vote no for Kavanaugh – the future of our country deserves more than a privileged white boy who’s Spent his whole life over-drinking and can’t answer a simple question without acting more immature about it than a 4 year old. — Emma González (@Emma4Change) September 28, 2018

González's comments come after a heated hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday concerning Christine Blasey Ford's allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a house party while in high schoolers in the early 1980s.

It’s been suggested that if Kavanaugh has nothing to hide he would be open to such an investigation. It didn’t appear that he himself is opposed per se to such an investigation — he said he would do what the Committee wanted — but he also didn’t say the magic words “open an FBI investigation.”

That aside, there are certainly political and practical reasons for Republican lawmakers not to pursue the FBI option, according to an FBI expert familiar with a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI).

Andrew Bringuel, a now-retired FBI Agent Supervisor Instructor and Researcher at the FBI Academy’s Behavioral Science Unit with more than 27 years of experience, told Law&Crime that SSBIs like the one being requested by Democratic lawmakers take a while. The typical one takes 7 months.

“The reason GOP and Kavanaugh might not want an FBI Investigation is because a typical SSBI takes 7 months,” he explained. “Even expedited it may take more than a month or two, which of course drags into the mid-terms.”

Let’s do the math. If an FBI investigation were to be opened today and it took 7 months, that’s the end of April 2019. Well after the mid-terms, and fast approaching 2020.

If it took "more than a month or two," indeed this drags into the mid-terms, after which time the vote on Kavanaugh might very well be even more in jeopardy.