Parkland Gun Control Activist With Largest Following Pushes Lie That US Government Funds NRA

On Sunday, a tweet went viral promoting a lie that the U.S. government funds the NRA. An account by the name of Ken tweeted that the NRA should be defunded to give teachers a raise:

lets defund the NRA and give teachers a RAISE. god knows they deserve it. — ken 💚💛 (@kaleidoscopeken) May 20, 2018

The tweet has been liked by over 120,000 people despite clearly being based on a false statement.

Emma González — a Parkland shooting survivor who has gained over 1.6 million followers on Twitter for her outspoken, aggressive stance on gun control — was one of the many who retweeted the tweet. – READ MORE

