Parkland Father: Armed Citizens Save Lives When Seconds Count

Parkland father Andrew Pollack says Americans need to be armed for self-defense, because when seconds count “first responders are minutes away.”

Pollack’s daughter, Meadow, was killed in the February 14, 2018, attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Pollack told Fox News, “I was never such a pro-Second Amendment type of guy until this happened to my daughter and I saw how she became such a victim on that third floor and no one came to help her.”

He added, “The police weren’t there. Security wasn’t there.”

On November 21, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri–head of the commission that examined the Parkland shooting–called for teachers to be armed to prevent the loss of life that occurred in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas attack. The Associated Press quoted Gualtieri saying, “People need to keep an open mind to it as the reality is that if someone else in that school had a gun it could have saved kids’ lives.” – READ MORE