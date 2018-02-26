Politics TV
WATCH: Father of girl killed in Florida shooting eviscerates the media for pushing gun control narrative
Andrew Pollack’s life was shattered last week when he learned his daughter, Meadow, was one of the 17 people gunned down in the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting.
In the wake of the tragedy, Pollack has made it his mission to advocate for addressing school safety to protect America’s students.
Appearing on Fox News on Sunday, Pollack blasted the media when asked by anchor Chris Wallace whether gun control could fix the issue of school shootings.
“It’s not going to be fixed because I just heard what you said, what you are focusing on, polarizing this event, the murder of these kids. You’re talking about gun control,” the grieving father responded. – READ MORE