Parkland Activist Smears Dana Loesch, Suggests She Wanted His Classmates Murdered

A student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who has turned into an anti-Second Amendment activist in the wake of the recent shooting at his school smeared NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch late last week, suggesting that she wanted his classmates murdered.

Cameron Kasky, one of the most prominent anti-gun activists in terms of media coverage, found a 2008 tweet from Loesch, who was in her 20s at the time, where she wrote: “Teenagers piss me off.”

Kasky used that tweet to smear Loesch, insinuating that she wanted his classmates murdered because of what she wrote 10 years prior. Kasky tweeted: “Well you and your friends have gotten your vengeance.” – READ MORE

