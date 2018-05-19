Parkland Activist After Texas Shooting: ‘Trump Does Not Care About You or Your Kids Getting Shot’

On Friday morning, a shooter opened fire in a Texas high school, killing as many as 10 innocent people. Two suspects that are believed to be students are now in custody. Police also warned that explosive devices were found on the campus.

Cameron Kasky, an outspoken gun control activist, Parkland shooting survivor, and founder of the March For Our Lives, took to Twitter to criticize President Trump:

Treating it like a sports game you sick bastard. https://t.co/kY3a61x4aN — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

At least 8 students have been shot and killed at Santa Fe High School. Prepare to watch the NRA boast about getting higher donations. Prepare to see students rise up and be called ‘civil terrorists’ and crisis actors. Prepare for the right-wing media to attack the survivors. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

Donald Trump does not care about school shootings. Donald Trump does nothing to stop school shootings. Don’t talk to me about the ‘stop school violence act,’ because that does nothing to stop school shootings. Donald Trump does not care about you or your kids getting shot. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

He then claimed that “Donald Trump does nothing to stop school shootings” and he “does not care about you or your kids getting shot” – READ MORE

