Parkland Activist After Texas Shooting: ‘Trump Does Not Care About You or Your Kids Getting Shot’

Posted on by
On Friday morning, a shooter opened fire in a Texas high school, killing as many as 10 innocent people. Two suspects that are believed to be students are now in custody. Police also warned that explosive devices were found on the campus.

Cameron Kasky, an outspoken gun control activist, Parkland shooting survivor, and founder of the March For Our Lives, took to Twitter to criticize President Trump:

He then claimed that “Donald Trump does nothing to stop school shootings” and he “does not care about you or your kids getting shot” – READ MORE

"Donald Trump does not care about school shootings. Donald Trump does nothing to stop school shootings."

