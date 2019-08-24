Paris prosecutor opens inquiry into whether Epstein committed crimes in France

The chief prosecutor in Paris has opened a preliminary inquiry to determine whether late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein committed any sex crimes on French territory or against any underage French victims, prosecutor Remy Heitz’s office said on Friday.

Epstein was arrested on July 6 in New Jersey after his private jet landed on a flight from Paris, where he had a residence on Avenue Foch, one of the French capital’s most exclusive addresses in the 16th District near the Arc de Triomphe.

He pleaded not guilty to U.S. charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls as young as 14. Epstein died on Aug. 10 in his jail cell in Manhattan at the age of 66. An autopsy report concluded he had hanged himself.

Lawyers who represented Epstein in his U.S. criminal case could not immediately be reached for comment on the French move. A spokesman for federal prosecutors in Manhattan declined to comment on the French investigation.

The French prosecutor’s office gave no details about any possible charges against Epstein, but the French arm of “Innocence in Danger”, a movement against sexual abuse of children, said it had more information that it would share with investigators. – READ MORE