 

Paris’ first all-nude restaurant closing due to lack of customers

A little over a year after it opened, Paris’ first nudist restaurant is set to close its doors in February due to a lack of business.

O’Naturel opened in November 2017 in the city of lights’ 12 arrondissement, a testament to the rising popularity of naturism in France.

But unfortunately it didn’t prove as popular as expected, as the owners just announced the final date to dine coming up next month.

Guests at the 40-seat eatery disrobe in a clothes-check room before being brought to their tables. There, they can dine on fine French fare, including duck foie gras and escargot, completely in the nude. – READ MORE

 

