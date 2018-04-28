Parents Outraged After Virginia High School Shows ‘Sex Ed’ Video About Oral Sex, Sex Toys

One Virginia high school has faced a lot of backlash after a local sexual assault prevention group showed 28 freshman girls an explicit “sex education” video about male sexual pleasure.

The four-minute video was created by YouTube star Laci Green, who has partnered with Planned Parenthood on numerous occasions. In the video shown to students at Western Albemarle High School, Green discussed issues relating to oral sex, prostate stimulation, and sex toys.

The YouTube clip was shown by the Sexual Assault Resource Agency, The Daily Progress reported, a group the school has worked with for several years.

“Until now, our experiences with SARA at the school have been positive, and that contributed to not reviewing the video beforehand,” school spokesman Phil Giaramita explained. “That was a mistake in judgment for which the administration takes full responsibility.”

After numerous complaints, the SARA representative who led the sessions in which two groups of teenage girls viewed Green’s video was asked the leave. The group’s future relationship with the school is pending until the situation has been fully evaluated, Giaramita said.- READ MORE

