Parents Outraged After Student Claims Teacher Banned Her From Picking Trump as ‘Hero’ for Project, Allows Obama (VIDEO)

Some parents in Lake Ronkomkoma, New York were outraged when their daughter was allegedly forbidden from choosing President Donald Trump as her hero for a class project while another student was allowed to choose former President Barack Obama.

According to a report from Long Island News 12, sixth graders at Samoset Middle School were assigned a class project to choose one figure they looked up to as a hero. The students would then write up a report on why they believed the person they chose was a heroic figure.

Bella picked Donald Trump.



Bella Moscato told her teacher that she wanted to do her report on the president, but she alleges that she wasn't met with the same support other students received. She claims the teacher barred her from choosing President Trump for the project in front of her classmates and told her to find a new hero.


