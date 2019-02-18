Parents Outraged After Man Who Identifies As Woman Assaults 10-Year-Old Daughter In Women’s Bathroom, Gets Slap On The Wrist

In Scotland, an 18-year-old male who identifies as a woman was given a slap on the wrist by authorities earlier this month after assaulting a 10-year-old girl in the restroom.

According to The Courier, the suspect, who goes by the name Katie Dolatowski, sexually assaulted the unidentified little girl in a supermarket restroom on March 4, 2018, reportedly grabbing “the terrified youngster by the face, shov her into the cubicle and order her to remove her trousers.” From the report:

The girl had been sledging when the assault occurred on March 4, last year, a month after Dolatowski had filmed a 12-year-old girl on the toilet in another supermarket in Dunfermline.

When she came out of her cubicle, Dolatowski shoved her back in and told her there was a man outside who would kill her mother.

The brave schoolgirl, however, punched Dolatowski in the face, stomach and groin and ran to her father and siblings waiting just outside the toilets.

Rather than being sent to jail, Dolatowski has been banned from having contact with children and given community service and electronic tagging. “I have come to the conclusion that the public will be better protected by the imposition of a stringent community payback order,” said Sheriff James Williamson. – READ MORE