Parents fume over teacher kneeling during Pledge of Allegiance: ‘Not paid to indoctrinate our students’

A Vineland, New Jersey teacher is taking a knee during the morning Pledge of Allegiance at a school named after a local war hero, and district leaders are scrambling to figure out what to do about it.

“Like any problematic issue, the district is exploring options to address this situation in fairness to all involved and with utmost concern for the students,” Joseph Rossi, executive director for Vineland Public Schools, told The Daily Journal.

The best option, several at the board meeting argued, is to make it stop.

School board members heard complaints from several folks at last week’s meeting about a teacher kneeling during the daily pledge, though Rossi contends the teacher “has not indicated anything ‘political’ about her views.”

“Teachers are paid to educate our students, they’re not paid to indoctrinate our students,” Vineland resident Ron Maccri told the board. “What this woman is doing would be bad in any school, but because it’s in the (Sgt.) Dominick Pilla School – who gave his life for our military – it’s reprehensible.”

The controversy comes just months after the school board renamed Lincoln Avenue Middle School to honor Pilla, an Army Ranger who died at the age of 19 during a mission in Somalia that inspired the movie “Black Hawk Down.” – READ MORE