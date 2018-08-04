PARENTS FUME AT “DRAG QUEEN STORY TIME” For Elementary Students; “There’s No Such Thing As ‘Boy’ and ‘Girl’ [VIDEO]

Lifezette reports that parents in Brooklyn, New York, should be outraged by the latest effort to indoctrinate their children with far-Left ideology.

In New York City, which currently recognizes 31 genders, it’s not all that surprising that schools are now inviting drag queens into the classroom to teach kids about gender fluidity.

Still, it’s shameful — and ultimately harmful to children.

Forget about core subjects such as math, reading, and writing, as progressives vie for young souls in the arena of ideology.

In a video clip recently released by videographer Sean Fitzgerald in conjunction with StopK12indoctrination.org and the David Horowitz Freedom Center, teachers are praising the new “Drag Queen Story Hour.”

Maurice Sendak Community School, a New York public school in Park Slope, Brooklyn, hosted the book-reading drag queen, and first-grade teacher Alexis Hernandez seemed enamored with the whole idea in a testimonial published on Drag Queen Story Hour’s website, according to reporting from The Daily Caller. READ MORE:

