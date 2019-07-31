‘Parenting expert’ says grandparents should ask their grandchildren for consent before hugging them

Parenting expert Jane Evans says that grandparents should receive verbal consent from their grandchildren before giving physical affection, such as hugging or kissing.

Evans made the remarks during Wednesday’s broadcast of British daytime show “This Morning.”

Evans, who appeared on the show to speak with hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, said that grandparents asking consent to show physical affection can only benefit young children, encouraging them to “take control of their own bodies from a young age.”

Adding that it is of paramount importance for parents to teach their children healthy boundaries, Evans reasoned that the same guidelines that parents apply to strangers should also be applied to friends and family members.

“If I met you in a room, I wouldn’t just grab you. I would ask first,” she said. “And it should be the same with children.” – read more