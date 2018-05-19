Parent Furious After Junior High Students Assigned To Write Submission to Allah

A West Virginia school has come under fire for instructing junior high students to write the Islamic profession of faith ostensibly to practice calligraphy.

Rich Penkoski, a Christian parent and founder of online ministry Warriors for Christ, raised the alarm over a packet on Islam his daughter’s seventh grade social studies teacher issued to students, according to The Christian Post.

The packet, edited from the full version of a world religions workbook, instructed students to practice writing the Shahada, or Islamic profession of faith, in Arabic calligraphy — an assignment that, if left undone, would result in detention, according to Penkoski’s daughter.

The Shahada states: “There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is the messenger of Allah.”

Penkoski called Mountain Ridge Middle School Principal Ron Branch and objected to the packet, saying it disturbed him and had misinformation about the history of calligraphy.

“I saw the assignment of writing the Shahada in Arabic. Their excuse was calligraphy,” Penkoski told The Christian Post. “I was like, ‘Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!’ First of all, calligraphy was invented in China 3,000 years prior to Muhammad. The fact that they were trying to get my daughter to write that disturbed me.” – READ MORE

