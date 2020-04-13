“Papers, Please!” Fauci Agrees Gates’ “COVID Immunity Card” Idea “Has Merit” (VIDEO)

Dr. Anthony Fauci: “Within a period of a week or so, we’re going to have a rather large number of tests that are available.”https://t.co/Klsiktp7fq pic.twitter.com/9LdH5CHOFc — New Day (@NewDay) April 10, 2020

Talks of COVID immunity cards have certainly been a hot subject in the last several weeks from high-ranking Western officials. It could be the means to reopen crashed economies seen across Europe and the US.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, told CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota that people could soon carry ‘cards’ proving their immunity to COVID-19.

“Can you imagine a time where Americans carry certificates of immunity?” Camerota asked Fauci during an interview Friday.

“You know, that’s possible,” Fauci responded.

“It’s one of those things that we talk about when we want to make sure that we know who the vulnerable people are and not.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --