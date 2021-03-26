“Papers For The Pub”: Johnson Shocks By Signaling Support For Vaccine Passport To Enter Pubs

A huge row has erupted among UK lawmakers and among the public over plans that pubs throughout Britain may require proof of vaccination before allowing patrons entry, which has also negatively impacted stocks Thursday.

A government review is looking closely at implementing “vaccine passports” in order to help facilite the country’s reopening, without which an individual may not even be able to get a pint. While Prime Minister Boris Johnson was previously seen as unsupportive of the controversial idea, he shocked by telling MPs on Wednesday that it “may be up to the landlord” — and added: “The concept of vaccine certification should not be totally alien to us.”

Tory MPs reacted swiftly by slamming a legal policy that would require citizens to produce “papers for the pub” — which could be included as part of recommendations in a report for combatting the spread of Covid which is due out in May. One called it a “ghastly trap” which would erode the individual rights of Britons.

Others worried about what it means for people who for medical reasons have been advised to not take the jab. So far there’s been greater acceptance of a policy that would give healthcare and elderly care facilities the right to require proof of vaccination for entry to their premises; however, this suggests a broader opening up of the “show papers” plan for even basic social activities. – READ MORE

