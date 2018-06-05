True Pundit

Politics

Papadopoulos’ Wife: Trump Aide Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Involved In Russian Collusion, Only Pled Guilty Because of Threats

Posted on by
Share:

George Papadopoulos’ wife, Simona Mangiante, said her husband was not involved in collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government and that he pleaded guilty in the special counsel’s investigation to avoid facing charges that he was an agent of the Israeli government.

Papadopoulos’ willingness to bring up Mifsud during that FBI interview suggests he was not trying to cover up a conspiracy involving Clinton’s emails, Mangiante said.

Papadopoulos’ Oct. 5 guilty plea in the special counsel’s investigation has stoked concern among Trump defenders that the campaign aide might hold the information that proves that the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin. Democrats have also cited the plea deal as evidence that Papadopoulos is the key to unraveling the collusion conspiracy.

But Mangiante told TheDCNF Papadopoulos was “absolutely not” involved in collusion.

“George had nothing to do with Russia,” said Mangiante, who has acted as a sort of spokeswoman for her husband in the months since his plea deal.

Mangiante also said Papadopoulos “pled guilty because [Mueller’s prosecutors] threatened to charge him with being an Israeli agent.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Papadopoulos’ Wife: Trump Aide Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Involved In Russian Collusion
Papadopoulos’ Wife: Trump Aide Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Involved In Russian Collusion

'George had nothing to do with Russia'

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: