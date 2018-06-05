Papadopoulos’ Wife: Trump Aide Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Involved In Russian Collusion, Only Pled Guilty Because of Threats

George Papadopoulos’ wife, Simona Mangiante, said her husband was not involved in collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government and that he pleaded guilty in the special counsel’s investigation to avoid facing charges that he was an agent of the Israeli government.

Papadopoulos’ willingness to bring up Mifsud during that FBI interview suggests he was not trying to cover up a conspiracy involving Clinton’s emails, Mangiante said.

Papadopoulos’ Oct. 5 guilty plea in the special counsel’s investigation has stoked concern among Trump defenders that the campaign aide might hold the information that proves that the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin. Democrats have also cited the plea deal as evidence that Papadopoulos is the key to unraveling the collusion conspiracy.

But Mangiante told TheDCNF Papadopoulos was “absolutely not” involved in collusion.

“George had nothing to do with Russia,” said Mangiante, who has acted as a sort of spokeswoman for her husband in the months since his plea deal.

Mangiante also said Papadopoulos “pled guilty because [Mueller’s prosecutors] threatened to charge him with being an Israeli agent.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1