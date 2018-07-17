Papa John’s Founder Tells His Side Of The Story: I Was Blackmailed (VIDEO)

According to a report from Forbes, during the conference call, Schnatter said “Colonel Sanders called blacks n*****s” and explained that Sanders did not receive similar backlash from the public. The media company was supposed to be helping Papa John’s with their public relations.

Two weeks after the call, Laundry Service “tried to extort us,” says Schnatter.

“They wanted 6 million dollars to make it go away. … The words were, ‘If I don’t get my effing money, I’m gonna bury the founder,’ said one of the executives. I’m not for sale.”

The company then “ran to Forbes” and the story went viral, Schnatter said.- READ MORE

“With respect to John H. Schnatter,” the board of directors at Papa John’s says “Papa John” Schnatter will no longer have a work space at the company headquarters in the wake of his latest controversy.

On Sunday, Papa John’s International, Inc. issued a press release stating that the company will be terminating a sublease agreement with Schnatter, which had allowed him the use of office space within the building.

“Since Mr. Schnatter no longer has an active role with the management of company’s business, the special committee [of the board of directors] also approved and directed the company to terminate a sublease agreement granting Mr. Schnatter the right to use certain office space at the company’s corporate headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky,” the press release reads. – READ MORE

