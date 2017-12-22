Papa John’s founder out as CEO

John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John’s Pizza (PZZA), is stepping down as CEO of the Louisville-based chain, the company said on Thursday.

Schnatter, 56, will continue to serve as chairman of the board. Papa John’s COO Steve Ritchie will succeed Schnatter as CEO in January.

“I am humbled to take on this role,” said Ritchie. “By focusing on our team members, we will deliver the world class experiences our customers deserve.”

A prominent NFL sponsor, Papa John’s drew scrutiny last month after Schnatter publicly blamed the league’s handling of player national anthem protests for subpar third-quarter sales. The company later condemned white supremacy after the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi publication, praised Papa John’s as “the official pizza of the alt-right” due to Schnatter’s comments.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *